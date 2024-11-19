Mumbai Sees Major Voter Roll Update Ahead of Upcoming Polls

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced the removal of 43,020 voters from the electoral rolls in Mumbai following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Of these, 26,429 were from Mumbai City and 16,591 from the suburbs, with deletions made under Form 7, addressing issues like duplication and voter status changes.

This voter list revision comes as Maharashtra prepares for its assembly elections on November 20, with vote counting on November 23. The campaign has ended for both Maharashtra and the second phase of Jharkhand assembly polls, amid the contest over 15 by-poll seats.

The race for Maharashtra's 288 assembly seats is intensifying, with the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) vying for voter support. The BJP-led Mahayuti aims to maintain power, while the MVA, including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP, seeks to regain control. Previously, the BJP captured 105 seats in 2019, but the MVA made significant gains in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with 30 wins over Mahayuti's 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)