Anwar Ibrahim's Diplomatic Urging for Myanmar Peace
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged Myanmar's military leader to cease conflicts to facilitate humanitarian aid after a tragic earthquake. Anwar engaged with the junta leader as well as Myanmar's National Unity Government in Bangkok, exemplifying ASEAN’s initiative to involve all parties in resolving the crisis.
On Friday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called on Myanmar's junta leader to halt the enduring conflict in the country to pave the way for humanitarian aid. The appeal follows a catastrophic earthquake last month that resulted in thousands of deaths.
Anwar met with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Bangkok on Thursday. Additionally, he held discussions with Myanmar's shadow administration, the National Unity Government, highlighting regional endeavors to mediate the conflict through inclusive dialogue with all involved entities.
The Malaysian Prime Minister, at present leading the 10-member ASEAN bloc, remains proactive in orchestrating efforts to restore peace and order in war-impacted Myanmar.
