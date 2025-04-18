Left Menu

Indonesia's Strategic Pivot: Boosting U.S. Trade Relations

Indonesia plans to increase imports of U.S. food and commodities to avoid imposed tariffs, offering $19 billion in buys to eliminate its trade surplus with Washington. Additional imports will include agricultural products, energy, and capital goods. The two parties aim to conclude negotiations in 60 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 08:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to bolster trade relations with the United States, Indonesia is set to hike its imports of U.S. food, commodities, and energy, according to Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto in Washington.

The Southeast Asian nation plans to purchase up to $19 billion from the U.S., including $10 billion worth of energy imports. This initiative seeks to close its trade surplus with Washington and avert the imposition of tariffs paused for 90 days by the Trump administration.

Indonesia is focusing on agricultural products like wheat and soybeans while simplifying procedures for importing American horticultural goods. Both nations aim to finalize negotiations within the next 60 days, targeting the removal of existing trade barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

