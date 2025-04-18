Dalit Groom's Agra Wedding Marred by Alleged Caste Assault
A wedding in Agra's Nagla Talfi area turned violent when a Dalit groom's procession was allegedly attacked by upper-caste men. The assault disrupted the ceremony, leading to injuries and a shift of venue. Police registered a case and are investigating the incident.
An incident of alleged caste-based violence disrupted a wedding in Agra's Nagla Talfi area, where a Dalit groom's procession was attacked, according to local police.
The altercation left multiple individuals injured and forced the wedding party to relocate their ceremony, sparking a police investigation.
An FIR has been filed against nine named individuals and 20 unidentified suspects, with authorities pursuing further inquiries into the troubling event.
