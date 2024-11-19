Manipur Turmoil: MLAs Unite Against Rising Lawlessness

In a significant political maneuver amidst rising tensions, the National People's Party (NPP) has withdrawn its backing of the Biren Singh administration. This move follows a resolution passed by several Manipur MLAs on Monday, urging the central government to reassess the application of the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) within the state.

The resolution coincides with demands for swift action against Kuki militants, accused of causing the tragic deaths of six individuals, including women and children, in Jiribam. Furthermore, the MLAs have called for transferring three critical cases linked to recent civilian deaths and violence to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for thorough investigation.

Expressing discontent over local unrest, the MLAs condemned attacks on officials and property destruction during their meeting. They called for the perpetrators to face legal action, as revealed by a High Powered Committee's findings. Adding pressure to the state government, NPP's National Vice President Yumnam Joykumar criticized its handling of law and order, calling for stronger measures and the provision of permanent housing for the displaced populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)