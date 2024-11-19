Left Menu

Manipur Turmoil: MLAs Unite Against Rising Lawlessness

In Manipur, tensions rise as the NPP withdraws support from the Biren Singh government. State MLAs demand reviewing AFSPA imposition and transferring key cases to NIA. They condemn local violence, urging the declaration of Kuki militants as unlawful. NPP criticizes government failure in ensuring law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:42 IST
Manipur Turmoil: MLAs Unite Against Rising Lawlessness
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political maneuver amidst rising tensions, the National People's Party (NPP) has withdrawn its backing of the Biren Singh administration. This move follows a resolution passed by several Manipur MLAs on Monday, urging the central government to reassess the application of the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) within the state.

The resolution coincides with demands for swift action against Kuki militants, accused of causing the tragic deaths of six individuals, including women and children, in Jiribam. Furthermore, the MLAs have called for transferring three critical cases linked to recent civilian deaths and violence to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for thorough investigation.

Expressing discontent over local unrest, the MLAs condemned attacks on officials and property destruction during their meeting. They called for the perpetrators to face legal action, as revealed by a High Powered Committee's findings. Adding pressure to the state government, NPP's National Vice President Yumnam Joykumar criticized its handling of law and order, calling for stronger measures and the provision of permanent housing for the displaced populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024