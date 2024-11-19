Tension Escalates as Attack on Anil Deshmukh Heightens Maharashtra Election Drama

Nagpur Rural Police have lodged an attempt to murder case against four unidentified individuals in the wake of an assault on Anil Deshmukh, a former Maharashtra minister. Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar confirmed the attack, emphasizing ongoing investigations. The forensic team is actively gathering evidence, with authorities urging the public to dismiss rumors and maintain civility.

Deshmukh, a senior Nationalist Congress Party leader, sustained injuries when his convoy was reportedly stoned en route on the Katol-Jalalkheda Road. Hospitalized at Nagpur's Alexis Hospital, Deshmukh's son, Salil, accused the BJP of instigating the attack, heightening the political tension amid the approaching Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

This incident intensifies the electoral battle in Katol, where Salil Deshmukh faces BJP's Charansingh Thakur. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance aims to disrupt the ruling Mahayuti coalition's dominance, underscoring the stakes of the upcoming elections.

