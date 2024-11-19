Himachal Bhawan Attachment Sparks Controversy Amid Political Accusations

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has not yet reviewed the High Court's decision to attach Himachal Bhawan in Delhi. He plans to analyze the order after gathering initial information. Sukhu, addressing reporters, cited his role in creating the 2006 energy policy linked to the current legal saga.

The High Court's directive came after the Congress-led state government failed to settle overdue electricity bills, leading to the possibility of auctioning the property. Himachal Pradesh Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan termed the order as a standard legal procedure, noting its newsworthiness only due to the mention of auctioning.

In a critical response, former Chief Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur slammed the Congress government for alleged mismanagement. He claimed the administration's policies were driving away potential investors and existing projects in the hydro sector, straining relations with central entities like SJVN, NTPC, and NHPC.

(With inputs from agencies.)