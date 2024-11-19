Left Menu

Himachal Bhawan Attachment Sparks Controversy Amid Political Accusations

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhu awaits High Court's verdict on Delhi's Himachal Bhawan attachment over unpaid electricity bills. Advocate General Anup Rattan downplays the order as routine, while former CM Thakur criticizes Sukhu's government for hindering hydro sector investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:43 IST
Himachal Bhawan Attachment Sparks Controversy Amid Political Accusations
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has not yet reviewed the High Court's decision to attach Himachal Bhawan in Delhi. He plans to analyze the order after gathering initial information. Sukhu, addressing reporters, cited his role in creating the 2006 energy policy linked to the current legal saga.

The High Court's directive came after the Congress-led state government failed to settle overdue electricity bills, leading to the possibility of auctioning the property. Himachal Pradesh Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan termed the order as a standard legal procedure, noting its newsworthiness only due to the mention of auctioning.

In a critical response, former Chief Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur slammed the Congress government for alleged mismanagement. He claimed the administration's policies were driving away potential investors and existing projects in the hydro sector, straining relations with central entities like SJVN, NTPC, and NHPC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024