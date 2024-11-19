Left Menu

CM Reddy Champions Women's Empowerment and Urban Development in Warangal

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy will distribute Rs 30 crore in loans to 50,000 women under the Indira Mahila Shakti program and allocate Rs 4,000 crore for Warangal's development at an event today. The projects aim to enhance infrastructure and revenue in the city.

Updated: 19-11-2024 13:27 IST
Stage for the Indira Mahila Shakti Vijayotsava Sabha at the Arts and Science College in Hanumkonda. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to distribute Rs 30 crore in loans to 50,000 women across the state under the Indira Mahila Shakti program at an event in Hanumkonda, Warangal, today.

In addition, according to Telangana Minister for Environment and Forests, Endowments, Konda Surekha, Reddy will allocate over Rs 4,000 crore for Warangal's development. This includes laying foundation stones for numerous projects enhancing the city's infrastructure, such as an airport and a textile park.

The ambitious plans mark a significant push to elevate Warangal's status, targeting developments to rival those of Hyderabad and promising increased revenue for the state in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

