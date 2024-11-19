CM Reddy Champions Women's Empowerment and Urban Development in Warangal

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to distribute Rs 30 crore in loans to 50,000 women across the state under the Indira Mahila Shakti program at an event in Hanumkonda, Warangal, today.

In addition, according to Telangana Minister for Environment and Forests, Endowments, Konda Surekha, Reddy will allocate over Rs 4,000 crore for Warangal's development. This includes laying foundation stones for numerous projects enhancing the city's infrastructure, such as an airport and a textile park.

The ambitious plans mark a significant push to elevate Warangal's status, targeting developments to rival those of Hyderabad and promising increased revenue for the state in the coming years.

