Imprisoned Activist's Health Raises Alarms Amid Iranian Repression

Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi underwent surgery in Iran, having a bone removed over cancer fears, but was swiftly returned to prison. There are rising concerns regarding her well-being and that of other activists amid Iran's ongoing crackdown on dissent. Calls for her release on medical grounds intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:40 IST
Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Narges Mohammadi, recently underwent a complex surgical procedure in Iran. Medical professionals removed part of a bone in her right leg due to cancer fears. Despite the grave nature of the surgery, Iranian authorities promptly returned Mohammadi to prison, prompting concern among rights groups about the potential risk to her life.

More than 40 activist groups have banded together, issuing a plea to the United Nations Human Rights Council. They demand Mohammadi's immediate release on medical furlough from her lengthy prison sentence, a move that signals escalating pressure on Iran over her detention. The campaign gains momentum since the Nobel committee recognized Mohammadi last year.

The human rights community's concerns extend beyond Mohammadi. The recent self-immolation of another imprisoned activist further underscores the perilous conditions in Iran's prisons. This incident highlights the broader climate of dissent within the country, exacerbated by international tensions and internal strife over longstanding grievances against Tehran's theocratic regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

