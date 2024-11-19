Remembering Indira Gandhi: Visionary Leader and Nation Builder

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu honored Indira Gandhi on her 107th birth anniversary by offering floral tributes in Shimla. Reflecting on her immense contributions to nation-building, Sukhu praised Gandhi's visionary leadership, underscoring how her policies, like land reforms and bank nationalization, empowered the common man across India.

The commemorative event saw the presence of various dignitaries including Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, several MLAs, and local officials. They gathered to reflect on the legacy of Gandhi, whose leadership continues to inspire. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute through social media, acknowledging her contributions.

Prime Minister Modi's tribute on X was echoed by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, who paid their respects at Shakti Sthal. Kharge emphasized Indira Gandhi's strength and transformational impact, while the Congress party's official account celebrated her patriotism and visionary leadership, which brought about significant social and economic reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)