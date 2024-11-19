Jhansi Medical College Fire: Probing the Tragedy

In the wake of the Jhansi Medical College fire incident that claimed the lives of 12 individuals, an intense investigation is underway. Kinjal Singh, Director General of Medical Education and Training in Uttar Pradesh, spearheads a four-member inquiry team to determine the cause, suspected to be a short circuit.

Singh stated, 'We are delving into details about the rooms affected by the fire, particularly the ICU and step-down wards. We're scrutinizing the extension boards used, including their brands and purchase sources.' There are also reports about unauthorized copper and aluminum wiring usage, prompting further investigation.

'We've collected the electrical audit report from the past four years and requested the college to detail any consequent actions. The principal is preparing a report regarding this,' Singh elaborated. The death toll from the fire in the NICU ward of Maharani Lakshmi Bai Medical College has risen to 12.

The Uttar Pradesh government quickly established a high-level panel to investigate the tragic fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College. The fire, allegedly caused by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, rapidly spread in the oxygen-rich NICU environment.

A committee consisting of four members from the UP Health Department has been tasked with submitting a detailed report within seven days. 'An investigation committee under the leadership of the DG of Medical Education has been set up to conduct a thorough probe,' the Uttar Pradesh Government announced on Saturday. (ANI)

