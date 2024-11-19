ED Cracks Down on Illegal Mining Rings in Himachal and Uttar Pradesh

In a significant crackdown on illegal mining, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended two individuals linked to unauthorized operations along the Beas River in Himachal Pradesh and the Yamuna River in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The arrests were made on Monday, and the accused were presented before a special court in Ghaziabad this Tuesday.

The ED's investigation stems from multiple formal complaints and intelligence inputs highlighting sand and mineral mining violations orchestrated by several mafias, including Gian Chand. These illegal undertakings have reportedly generated proceeds running into hundreds of crores. The probe was initiated after six FIRs were filed by various police stations across Kangra and Una districts in Himachal Pradesh, alleging illegal mining activities.

Officials have uncovered that tippers, poclains, JCBs, and tractors are being used extensively for illegal extraction of minerals on government land in Una and Kangra districts. These materials were then unlawfully transported to stone crushers using overloaded vehicles. Further investigations also take into account another FIR filed by the Behat Police Station in Saharanpur against Gian Chand under applicable sections of the IPC and other acts.

The ED's actions included 12 searches at locations tied to mining mafias like Gian Chand in both Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Numerous statements were recorded, and incriminating evidence points to illegal income being funneled into purchasing properties and mining equipment such as trucks and JCBs, marking a vast financial network linked to these illicit activities.

