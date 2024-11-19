TotalEnergies and OIL Unite: A New Era in Methane Management

French energy leader TotalEnergies has joined forces with state-run Oil India Ltd (OIL) to address methane emissions through advanced detection and measurement campaigns.

The partnership utilizes TotalEnergies' cutting-edge AUSEA technology to enhance emissions management. This initiative aligns with the global Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter's mission to achieve net-zero operations by 2050, targeting near-zero methane emissions and eliminating routine flaring by 2030.

AUSEA, a drone-mounted gas analyzer, excels in detecting and measuring emissions in difficult-to-access areas, marking a significant advancement over traditional methods. This collaboration showcases the oil and gas sector's ongoing commitment to reducing emissions and sharing best practices globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)