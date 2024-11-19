TotalEnergies and OIL Unite: A New Era in Methane Management
TotalEnergies and Oil India Ltd have partnered to conduct methane emissions detection and measurement using AUSEA technology. This collaboration supports the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter's ambitions for net-zero operations by 2050, highlighting a commitment to innovation in emissions reduction and environmental responsibility.
- Country:
- India
French energy leader TotalEnergies has joined forces with state-run Oil India Ltd (OIL) to address methane emissions through advanced detection and measurement campaigns.
The partnership utilizes TotalEnergies' cutting-edge AUSEA technology to enhance emissions management. This initiative aligns with the global Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter's mission to achieve net-zero operations by 2050, targeting near-zero methane emissions and eliminating routine flaring by 2030.
AUSEA, a drone-mounted gas analyzer, excels in detecting and measuring emissions in difficult-to-access areas, marking a significant advancement over traditional methods. This collaboration showcases the oil and gas sector's ongoing commitment to reducing emissions and sharing best practices globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)