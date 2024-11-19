Left Menu

Supreme Court Pushes for National Policy on Public Feeding and Childcare Rooms

The Supreme Court urged the Center to establish a policy for feeding and childcare rooms in public spaces. Justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh emphasized the need for a national plan, highlighting a current policy gap. The case was deferred for further hearing in December.

The Supreme Court has called on the central government to devise a policy addressing the construction of feeding and childcare rooms in public places, emphasizing the critical need for such infrastructure. A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh emphasized the urgency of developing a national action plan and postponed the hearing to December 10 to facilitate government input.

During the proceedings, the court was considering a petition advocating for designated spaces for child care and feeding across public areas. Recognizing the absence of existing laws or policies, the court sought insights from the Center on implementing these necessary facilities. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati confirmed the lack of current legal frameworks in this regard.

The plea, presented by NGO Maatr Sparsh through advocates Neha Rastogi, Animesh Rastogi, and Abhimanue Shrestha, stressed the significance of such amenities in supporting women's increasing participation in economic sectors. The petition underscored that the right to life and privacy, integral to India's Constitution, demands these developments.

Highlighting labor law provisions for related amenities, the petition argues for equipping public spaces with essential services crucial for the dignity and privacy of mothers when nursing. The petition also urged comprehensive guidelines to ensure these facilities meet fundamental rights requirements for nursing mothers and children.

Referencing Articles 42 and 47 of the Constitution, the petitioner appealed for legislative measures to enhance nutrition, living standards, and public health, advocating for feeding and childcare rooms. This move aims to protect and promote the rights of nursing mothers and their children within public environments. (ANI)

