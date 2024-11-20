Tech Stocks Propel S&P 500 and Nasdaq as Walmart Surges

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 recorded rises on Tuesday, primarily fueled by an upswing in technology shares, led by Nvidia. This comes as investors anticipate the tech company's earnings report later this week. In contrast, the Dow dipped slightly amid geopolitical concerns involving Russia and Ukraine.

Notably, Walmart's stock soared following the company's announcement of increased annual forecasts, marking the third consecutive upgrade this year. This rise was attributed to higher consumer purchases in high-margin categories, according to market analyst Quincy Krosby.

Adding to the positive market sentiment, Super Micro Computer's shares jumped after strategic moves to avoid delisting, and Netflix gained ground as well. Additionally, optimistic projections from Goldman Sachs suggest a potential S&P 500 rise to 6,500 by 2025.

