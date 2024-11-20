Left Menu

Tech Stocks Propel S&P 500 and Nasdaq as Walmart Surges

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 experienced gains driven by technology stocks, particularly Nvidia, whose impending earnings report is generating anticipation. Meanwhile, Walmart shares reached new highs after upwardly adjusting its annual forecasts. The Dow saw slight declines amidst geopolitical tensions and investor caution related to the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 02:33 IST
Tech Stocks Propel S&P 500 and Nasdaq as Walmart Surges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 recorded rises on Tuesday, primarily fueled by an upswing in technology shares, led by Nvidia. This comes as investors anticipate the tech company's earnings report later this week. In contrast, the Dow dipped slightly amid geopolitical concerns involving Russia and Ukraine.

Notably, Walmart's stock soared following the company's announcement of increased annual forecasts, marking the third consecutive upgrade this year. This rise was attributed to higher consumer purchases in high-margin categories, according to market analyst Quincy Krosby.

Adding to the positive market sentiment, Super Micro Computer's shares jumped after strategic moves to avoid delisting, and Netflix gained ground as well. Additionally, optimistic projections from Goldman Sachs suggest a potential S&P 500 rise to 6,500 by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024