Tech Stocks Power Nasdaq Surge as Nvidia Awaits Earnings

In financial markets, the Nasdaq saw an increase of more than 1% on Tuesday, driven by substantial gains in technology stocks with Nvidia at the forefront. Investors are eagerly awaiting Nvidia's quarterly results, expected on Wednesday, fueling optimism in the sector.

Despite initial declines, the S&P 500 also closed higher, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day lower. The indices were initially affected by geopolitical concerns after Russian President Vladimir Putin amended the nuclear strike doctrine in response to perceived threats.

Walmart provided an additional boost with a 3% increase in shares, hitting a record closing high following upward revisions to its annual forecasts. The broader market's focus remains on prevailing global tensions and upcoming corporate earnings.

