Trump Firmly Supports Gaetz Nomination Amid SpaceX Launch
President-elect Donald Trump confirmed he is not reconsidering former Congressman Matt Gaetz's nomination as attorney general. During a Texas event following a SpaceX launch, Trump firmly responded 'No' when questioned about any reconsideration of Gaetz's nomination. He did not specify details on efforts for Gaetz's confirmation.
President-elect Donald Trump has clarified his stance on the nomination of former Congressman Matt Gaetz as attorney general, stating unequivocally that he is not reconsidering the decision. This assertion came during a brief Q&A session in Texas after witnessing the latest rocket launch by Elon Musk's SpaceX.
Despite facing inquiries about the potential challenges in securing Gaetz's confirmation, Trump was succinct in his responses, choosing not to elaborate on any strategies or the lengths he might go to ensure his nominee's approval.
The statement reaffirms Trump's commitment to Gaetz for the top legal post, showcasing his determination to push forward his administration's agenda amid other significant developments, like the SpaceX achievement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Musk
- SpaceX
- Gaetz
- nomination
- attorney general
- Texas
- rocket launch
- confirmation
- President-elect
ALSO READ
Legal Clash Over Election Day Monitoring in Texas and Missouri
Border Showdown: Cuellar's Indictment and Texas' Tight Races
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Film Achieves Gotham Awards Nomination
Justice Department Cleared to Monitor Polling Sites in Missouri and Texas
Republicans one seat away from Senate majority after flipping critical seat in Ohio, holding seat in Texas, reports AP.