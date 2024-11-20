Left Menu

Trump Firmly Supports Gaetz Nomination Amid SpaceX Launch

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed he is not reconsidering former Congressman Matt Gaetz's nomination as attorney general. During a Texas event following a SpaceX launch, Trump firmly responded 'No' when questioned about any reconsideration of Gaetz's nomination. He did not specify details on efforts for Gaetz's confirmation.

Updated: 20-11-2024 04:04 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 04:04 IST
Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has clarified his stance on the nomination of former Congressman Matt Gaetz as attorney general, stating unequivocally that he is not reconsidering the decision. This assertion came during a brief Q&A session in Texas after witnessing the latest rocket launch by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Despite facing inquiries about the potential challenges in securing Gaetz's confirmation, Trump was succinct in his responses, choosing not to elaborate on any strategies or the lengths he might go to ensure his nominee's approval.

The statement reaffirms Trump's commitment to Gaetz for the top legal post, showcasing his determination to push forward his administration's agenda amid other significant developments, like the SpaceX achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

