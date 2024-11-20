Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia announced a significant partnership with India to amplify investment in renewable energy sectors, particularly in solar manufacturing, battery, and mineral processing. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese disclosed this strategic alliance during a discussion with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Both nations are set to strengthen their defense and maritime security cooperation, with Albanese highlighting the importance of the Australia-India relationship in ensuring regional stability. The collaboration is part of Quad's broader strategy, alongside the US and Japan, to counter China's growing dominance in the Indo-Pacific region.

Australia, known for its leading per-capita production of rooftop solar, plans to assist India in expanding its household renewable energy use by providing workforce training. This alliance is also crucial for diversifying and stabilizing the global critical minerals market, where China currently holds substantial control.

(With inputs from agencies.)