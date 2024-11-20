Steady Gas Flow: Russian Exports to Europe Remain Unchanged Amidst Disputes
Russian gas exports to Europe through Ukraine remained stable, despite Gazprom's halted supplies to Austria's OMV due to a contractual dispute. Slovakia continues to receive gas, indicating sustained interest across Europe. Gas nominations remain consistent, showing stability in the ongoing energy dynamics.
Russian gas exports to Europe, routed through Ukraine, stayed stable on Wednesday, according to data from Gazprom, the Kremlin-controlled producer. Even as supply concerns arose, nominations for flows to Austria from Slovakia showed no change.
The Austrian company OMV reported that Gazprom halted supplies on Saturday over a contractual disagreement. However, Gazprom has remained tight-lipped about the redirection of the gas volumes meant for OMV.
In Slovakia, state-owned firm SPP confirmed ongoing reception of Russian gas, hinting at increased purchasing by others due to high European demand. Gazprom maintained a consistent flow of 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine, matching Tuesday's deliveries.
