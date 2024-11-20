Steady Gas Flow: Russian Exports to Europe Remain Unchanged Amidst Disputes

Russian gas exports to Europe, routed through Ukraine, stayed stable on Wednesday, according to data from Gazprom, the Kremlin-controlled producer. Even as supply concerns arose, nominations for flows to Austria from Slovakia showed no change.

The Austrian company OMV reported that Gazprom halted supplies on Saturday over a contractual disagreement. However, Gazprom has remained tight-lipped about the redirection of the gas volumes meant for OMV.

In Slovakia, state-owned firm SPP confirmed ongoing reception of Russian gas, hinting at increased purchasing by others due to high European demand. Gazprom maintained a consistent flow of 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine, matching Tuesday's deliveries.

