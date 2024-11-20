Left Menu

ReNew Energy Global Achieves 31% Profit Surge Amidst Expanding Capacity

ReNew Energy Global Plc reported a 31% rise in net profit to Rs 493.9 crore for Q2 FY25, driven by increased income. The company's portfolio grew to 16.3 GW by signing new PPAs. Commissioned capacity rose to 10.4 GW with expectations to further expand by FY25 end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:51 IST
ReNew Energy Global Achieves 31% Profit Surge Amidst Expanding Capacity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ReNew Energy Global Plc recorded a significant 31% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 493.9 crore (USD 59 million) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024-25. This rise is attributed to higher income, according to the company's statement released on Wednesday.

The Nasdaq-listed firm reported a net profit of Rs 377.1 crore (USD 45 million) for the same period in the previous fiscal year. ReNew's overall income for the quarter increased to Rs 2,988.7 crore (USD 357 million), up from Rs 2,863.2 crore (USD 342 million) year-over-year.

By September 30, 2024, ReNew's energy portfolio expanded to 15.6 GW, a rise from 13.8 GW a year prior. Following this quarter, agreements were signed, growing the total capacity to 16.3 GW. The company's commissioned capacity increased 21.8% year-on-year, now standing at 10.4 GW, with further expansions expected by fiscal year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024