Karnataka CM's Loan Concerns: A Capital Meeting Awaits

Karnataka's Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, has requested a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address the substantial decrease in loan allocation from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

In a statement on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah revealed that this year's loan allocation stands at Rs 2,340 crore, significantly down from last year's Rs 5,600 crore, marking a 58% reduction.

While in Delhi, the Chief Minister will also attend the launch of Nandini dairy products, a brand marketed by the Karnataka Milk Federation.

