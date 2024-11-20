Karnataka CM's Loan Concerns: A Capital Meeting Awaits
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah plans to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss a significant reduction in NABARD loan allocation to the state. The loan amount decreased from Rs 5,600 crore last year to Rs 2,340 crore this year. He also attends the Nandini product launch in Delhi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:57 IST
Karnataka's Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, has requested a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address the substantial decrease in loan allocation from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).
In a statement on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah revealed that this year's loan allocation stands at Rs 2,340 crore, significantly down from last year's Rs 5,600 crore, marking a 58% reduction.
While in Delhi, the Chief Minister will also attend the launch of Nandini dairy products, a brand marketed by the Karnataka Milk Federation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
