Left Menu

Nikhil Chopra to Curate 2025's Kochi-Muziris Biennale

The Kochi Biennale Foundation announced Nikhil Chopra and HH Art Spaces as curators for the 2025-26 Kochi-Muziris Biennale. Starting December 12, 2025, the event will feature 60 artists globally. Kerala's CM emphasizes the Biennale's commitment to promoting art and dialogue, supported by the Kerala government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:19 IST
Nikhil Chopra to Curate 2025's Kochi-Muziris Biennale
Artist Nikhil Chopra. (Photo/Instagram@nikhil.chopra.artist). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kochi Biennale Foundation has named artist Nikhil Chopra and his team, HH Art Spaces, as curators of the sixth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. This major international event, beginning December 12, 2025, is expected to host 60 artists from India and globally, showcasing contemporary art.

The announcement was made by a committee of art professionals, including Shanay Jhaveri, Dayanita Singh, Rajeeb Samdani, Jitish Kallat, and Bose Krishnamachari. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan introduced Chopra at a press conference, highlighting his multifaceted work in performance art, drawing, photography, and installation, which delves into themes of identity, politics, and the body.

Chopra and HH Art Spaces, based in Goa, received a warm welcome from Chief Minister Vijayan, who invited local, national, and international audiences to participate in the event's celebration of art, community, and dialogue. The Kochi Biennale Foundation continues its mission to enhance cultural education through diverse art exhibitions while contributing to the preservation of Kerala's rich cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024