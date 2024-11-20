Nikhil Chopra to Curate 2025's Kochi-Muziris Biennale
The Kochi Biennale Foundation announced Nikhil Chopra and HH Art Spaces as curators for the 2025-26 Kochi-Muziris Biennale. Starting December 12, 2025, the event will feature 60 artists globally. Kerala's CM emphasizes the Biennale's commitment to promoting art and dialogue, supported by the Kerala government.
- Country:
- India
The Kochi Biennale Foundation has named artist Nikhil Chopra and his team, HH Art Spaces, as curators of the sixth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. This major international event, beginning December 12, 2025, is expected to host 60 artists from India and globally, showcasing contemporary art.
The announcement was made by a committee of art professionals, including Shanay Jhaveri, Dayanita Singh, Rajeeb Samdani, Jitish Kallat, and Bose Krishnamachari. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan introduced Chopra at a press conference, highlighting his multifaceted work in performance art, drawing, photography, and installation, which delves into themes of identity, politics, and the body.
Chopra and HH Art Spaces, based in Goa, received a warm welcome from Chief Minister Vijayan, who invited local, national, and international audiences to participate in the event's celebration of art, community, and dialogue. The Kochi Biennale Foundation continues its mission to enhance cultural education through diverse art exhibitions while contributing to the preservation of Kerala's rich cultural heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)