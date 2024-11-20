Nikhil Chopra to Curate 2025's Kochi-Muziris Biennale

The Kochi Biennale Foundation has named artist Nikhil Chopra and his team, HH Art Spaces, as curators of the sixth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. This major international event, beginning December 12, 2025, is expected to host 60 artists from India and globally, showcasing contemporary art.

The announcement was made by a committee of art professionals, including Shanay Jhaveri, Dayanita Singh, Rajeeb Samdani, Jitish Kallat, and Bose Krishnamachari. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan introduced Chopra at a press conference, highlighting his multifaceted work in performance art, drawing, photography, and installation, which delves into themes of identity, politics, and the body.

Chopra and HH Art Spaces, based in Goa, received a warm welcome from Chief Minister Vijayan, who invited local, national, and international audiences to participate in the event's celebration of art, community, and dialogue. The Kochi Biennale Foundation continues its mission to enhance cultural education through diverse art exhibitions while contributing to the preservation of Kerala's rich cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)