Left Menu

Judicial Rebuke: Trump's Deportation Dilemma

A federal judge criticized the Trump administration for obstructing the legal process by not providing steps taken to repatriate a wrongly deported Maryland man from a Salvadoran prison. The administration's resistance stems from claims of privilege, despite continued judicial pressure for transparency and compliance with court orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-04-2025 07:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 07:00 IST
Judicial Rebuke: Trump's Deportation Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge sharply criticized the Trump administration on Tuesday for disregarding court orders and hindering the legal process by failing to disclose any steps taken to repatriate a Maryland man wrongly deported to an El Salvador prison. Judge Paula Xinis condemned the administration for showing 'bad faith' in complying with legal obligations.

The US Supreme Court had mandated the administration nearly two weeks ago to secure the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from a harsh Salvadoran prison, dismissing the White House's argument of incapability following its deportation blunder.

Trump officials argue the responsibility lies with El Salvador, though Salvadoran leadership claims they lack the power to act. The administration cites privileges to withhold information, despite lacking factual support, prompting ongoing judicial reprimand for this obstructionist stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025