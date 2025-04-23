Judicial Rebuke: Trump's Deportation Dilemma
A federal judge criticized the Trump administration for obstructing the legal process by not providing steps taken to repatriate a wrongly deported Maryland man from a Salvadoran prison. The administration's resistance stems from claims of privilege, despite continued judicial pressure for transparency and compliance with court orders.
A federal judge sharply criticized the Trump administration on Tuesday for disregarding court orders and hindering the legal process by failing to disclose any steps taken to repatriate a Maryland man wrongly deported to an El Salvador prison. Judge Paula Xinis condemned the administration for showing 'bad faith' in complying with legal obligations.
The US Supreme Court had mandated the administration nearly two weeks ago to secure the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from a harsh Salvadoran prison, dismissing the White House's argument of incapability following its deportation blunder.
Trump officials argue the responsibility lies with El Salvador, though Salvadoran leadership claims they lack the power to act. The administration cites privileges to withhold information, despite lacking factual support, prompting ongoing judicial reprimand for this obstructionist stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
