Missile Intercepted Over Israel Amid Yemen Tensions

The Israeli military claimed to have intercepted a missile from Yemen. This comes as the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen launches missiles at Israel in support of Palestinians. Alarms were triggered, but Israel's national ambulance service reported no casualties or rocket impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 07:03 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 07:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Early Wednesday, the Israeli military announced the interception of a missile believed to have been launched from Yemen. The incident triggered alarms across various Israeli regions.

In a statement, Israel's national ambulance service, Magen David Adom (MDA), confirmed that no emergency calls were received related to rocket impacts or casualties, providing some relief amid the rising tensions.

The missile launch is linked to the ongoing conflict, with the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen expressing solidarity with Palestinians by targeting Israel in response to the war against Hamas in Gaza.

