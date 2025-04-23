Missile Intercepted Over Israel Amid Yemen Tensions

Early Wednesday, the Israeli military announced the interception of a missile believed to have been launched from Yemen. The incident triggered alarms across various Israeli regions.

In a statement, Israel's national ambulance service, Magen David Adom (MDA), confirmed that no emergency calls were received related to rocket impacts or casualties, providing some relief amid the rising tensions.

The missile launch is linked to the ongoing conflict, with the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen expressing solidarity with Palestinians by targeting Israel in response to the war against Hamas in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)