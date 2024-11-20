Delhi Metro and ASI Join Forces: Unified Ticketing for Monuments and Metro

In a significant move to streamline tourism and public transportation, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has partnered with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). On Wednesday, the two entities signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enabling the sale of ASI monument tickets through DMRC's 'Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarthi' mobile application.

The MoU was signed in the presence of top officials, including Dr. Vikas Kumar, DMRC's Managing Director, and Anand Madhukar, Additional Director General (Admin) of ASI. This collaboration paves the way for a unified QR-based ticketing system, providing seamless access to both Delhi Metro services and a number of centrally protected monuments under ASI's management.

The partnership is expected to facilitate a world-class travel and tourism environment for both national and international visitors in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Efforts will be made to promote Delhi's cultural richness through coordinated campaigns and digital platforms, while enhancing commute convenience with integrated metro and monument ticketing solutions.

Adding depth to this endeavor, DMRC plans to incorporate ASI's ticketing features into its app. It will also provide spaces at metro stations for ASI signages, offering historical insights on various monuments. On a separate note, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi hailed DMRC's new driverless train on the Phase-4 route as a milestone in the city's quest for an advanced metro network.

During an inspection at the Mukundpur depot, Atishi emphasized the significance of this development. She noted that the new six-car train will join the Magenta Line, maintaining Delhi Metro's unique position as India's only metro system with driverless technology, ensuring high safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)