Chhattisgarh CM and Union Ministers Discuss Development and Connectivity Boost

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday at New Delhi's North Block. The meeting, focused on Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected regions, aims to push development and promote peace and stability.

During their discussion, CM Sai will present progress on pivotal development projects, emphasizing roads, education, healthcare, and employment in troubled areas. He seeks continued central government support for security forces to maintain momentum in these initiatives.

CM Sai is in Delhi for Chhattisgarh Divas at Bharat Mandapam. He earlier met Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to enhance the state's air connectivity and develop regional airports, boosting infrastructure and accessibility.

On November 14, CM Sai announced the state's new Industrial Policy for 2024-2030. This policy targets economic growth, employment, and industrial development, offering special incentives for women, third gender individuals, Agniveer soldiers, and marginalized groups to ensure workforce integration.

