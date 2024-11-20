Imran Khan Granted Bail in State Gifts Case
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted bail by a Pakistani court in the state gifts case, as reported by Geo News. This development comes amidst multiple legal battles faced by Khan in recent months.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:47 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
A Pakistani court has granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the state gifts case, as reported by Geo News on Wednesday.
This court decision marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal challenges that Khan has been navigating.
Khan's legal team continues to combat various charges in an array of court battlefronts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi Monitors Folk Icon Sharda Sinha's Health at AIIMS
Folk Icon Sharda Sinha Under Prime Minister's Vigil at AIIMS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismisses his defence minister in a surprise announcement, reports AP.
Folk Icon Sharda Sinha Battles Health Crisis: Prime Minister and Fans Rally Behind Her
Tim Paine Steps into New Role as Coach for Prime Minister’s XI