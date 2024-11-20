Left Menu

Imran Khan Granted Bail in State Gifts Case

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted bail by a Pakistani court in the state gifts case, as reported by Geo News. This development comes amidst multiple legal battles faced by Khan in recent months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:47 IST
Imran Khan Granted Bail in State Gifts Case
Imran Khan Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani court has granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the state gifts case, as reported by Geo News on Wednesday.

This court decision marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal challenges that Khan has been navigating.

Khan's legal team continues to combat various charges in an array of court battlefronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024