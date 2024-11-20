Left Menu

Project Veer Gatha 4.0: Celebrating Student Patriotism

Over 1.76 crore students from across India joined Project Veer Gatha 4.0, showcasing patriotism through creative expressions honoring Armed Forces bravery. Building on its 2021 inception, the initiative has seen rapidly increasing participation, with students engaging in inspired activities and competitions nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:47 IST
Project Veer Gatha 4.0: Celebrating Student Patriotism
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant display of patriotism and creativity, more than 17.6 million students from 36 States and Union Territories participated in Project Veer Gatha 4.0 in the national capital on Wednesday. The initiative, organized by the Ministry of Education, encourages students to honor the bravery and sacrifice of Armed Forces personnel through diverse artistic expressions including poems, paintings, and videos.

Launched in 2021, Project Veer Gatha aims to instill a deep sense of national pride and interest in the gallant stories of India's valiant awardees. The project offers school children an innovative platform to engage in projects that highlight the courage and selflessness of gallantry award recipients. This year, various creative activities were held from September 16 to October 31, culminating in schools submitting their top entries on the MyGov portal.

The Ministry of Defence, alongside its armed forces, has further enriched the educational aspect by arranging virtual and in-person sessions to share unsung hero stories with students nationwide. Participation has grown exponentially from 800,000 in its first year to 13.6 million in the third edition. The upcoming edition pledges to honor 100 national winners alongside district and state-level winners, with the Ministry of Education and Defence jointly awarding each national winner a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024