Project Veer Gatha 4.0: Celebrating Student Patriotism

In a significant display of patriotism and creativity, more than 17.6 million students from 36 States and Union Territories participated in Project Veer Gatha 4.0 in the national capital on Wednesday. The initiative, organized by the Ministry of Education, encourages students to honor the bravery and sacrifice of Armed Forces personnel through diverse artistic expressions including poems, paintings, and videos.

Launched in 2021, Project Veer Gatha aims to instill a deep sense of national pride and interest in the gallant stories of India's valiant awardees. The project offers school children an innovative platform to engage in projects that highlight the courage and selflessness of gallantry award recipients. This year, various creative activities were held from September 16 to October 31, culminating in schools submitting their top entries on the MyGov portal.

The Ministry of Defence, alongside its armed forces, has further enriched the educational aspect by arranging virtual and in-person sessions to share unsung hero stories with students nationwide. Participation has grown exponentially from 800,000 in its first year to 13.6 million in the third edition. The upcoming edition pledges to honor 100 national winners alongside district and state-level winners, with the Ministry of Education and Defence jointly awarding each national winner a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

