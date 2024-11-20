Mumbai Votes: Leaders and Citizens Participate in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

On Wednesday, Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, participated in the democratic process by casting her vote in Mumbai for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. After casting her vote, Ambani expressed pride in exercising her civic duty and encouraged fellow Mumbaikars to do the same, eagerly anticipating the election results.

Earlier in the day, leading industrialist Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his sons Anant and Akash, as well as Akash's wife Shloka Mehta, cast their votes at a Mumbai polling station. The Ambani family displayed their ink-marked fingers to the media following their participation in the polls, underscoring the importance of voting.

The Maharashtra assembly elections for its 288 seats concluded with a voter turnout of approximately 58.22 percent by 5 p.m. The Election Commission of India reported the highest turnout in Gadchiroli district at 69.63 percent, with Mumbai registering the lowest turnout at 49.07 percent. Meanwhile, Thane recorded a turnout of 49.76 percent.

Coinciding with Maharashtra's elections, the second and final phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections concluded, marking a voter turnout of 67.59 percent. The voting encompassed all 288 seats of Maharashtra and the concluding 38 seats for Jharkhand.

Voters await the announcement of results for both states on November 23. Notable figures, including industrialist Anand Mahindra, also took to the polls, with Mahindra sharing a picture of his inked finger on social media, emphasizing the significance of voting.

Among other voters, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, along with his wife, cast their votes in the Malabar Hill constituency. Das praised the Election Commission's efficient arrangements, expressing hope for a substantial voter turnout despite the weekday polling.

With 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, the Maharashtra elections are crucial. The Bharatiya Janata Party aims to secure 149 seats, while its allies, Shiv Sena and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), contest 81 and 59 seats, respectively. Conversely, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi seeks to regain influence, contending alongside the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

(With inputs from agencies.)