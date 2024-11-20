Left Menu

Supreme Court Revokes Bail in High-Profile Rajasthan Murder Case

20-11-2024
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the Rajasthan High Court's decision to grant bail to three individuals implicated in the death of a former Sarpanch in Neemrana, Rajasthan. Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar rendered the verdict to rescind the earlier bail order.

The directive from the top court mandates that Satyaprakash, Abhimanyu, and Jaiveer, the accused, report to jail authorities without delay. This intervention followed a challenge lodged by the deceased Sarpanch's brother against the High Court's bail decision.

The case dates back to May 31, 2023, when Dinesh Kumar, a former Sarpanch, was shot while working on his farm. The prosecution asserts that the accused hired shooters via a well-coordinated conspiracy involving meetings and financial arrangements, with the attack executed using a stolen motorcycle and communication through WhatsApp. The murder is alleged to have been motivated by political hostility, although the accused maintain their innocence. Contesting these claims were the Additional Advocate General of Rajasthan, Shiv Mangal Sharma, and advocate Rupesh Kumar on behalf of the complainant. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

