Odisha's Initiative: Tackling Labor Migration through Sustainable Livelihoods

The Odisha government is taking decisive steps to curb the migration of laborers to other states by examining the underlying causes and finding viable solutions. This new initiative was revealed following a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, focusing on addressing this pressing issue.

In collaboration with the Nudge Foundation, a non-profit organization aiming to eradicate poverty, the government plans to address labor migration from districts such as Ganjam, Balangir, Kalahandi, Jharsuguda, and Bargarh. Many from these regions migrate in search of better wages and to settle debts. The government intends to provide sustainable livelihood options within Odisha to reduce this trend.

Nudge Foundation will conduct thorough studies in migration-prone districts and Gram panchayats, considering factors like climate and environment essential for livelihood solutions. The findings will guide future strategies. The initiative is further supported by suggestions from Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari on utilizing a cluster approach in high migration areas. The foundation's past work in West Bengal and Jharkhand offers valuable insights into effective interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)