Odisha's Initiative: Tackling Labor Migration through Sustainable Livelihoods

The Odisha government explores the causes of labor migration to provide sustainable livelihoods within the state. A High-Level Task Force collaborates with Nudge Foundation to study migration patterns in key districts. Efforts focus on addressing economic, social, and environmental factors to reduce outbound labor movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government is taking decisive steps to curb the migration of laborers to other states by examining the underlying causes and finding viable solutions. This new initiative was revealed following a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, focusing on addressing this pressing issue.

In collaboration with the Nudge Foundation, a non-profit organization aiming to eradicate poverty, the government plans to address labor migration from districts such as Ganjam, Balangir, Kalahandi, Jharsuguda, and Bargarh. Many from these regions migrate in search of better wages and to settle debts. The government intends to provide sustainable livelihood options within Odisha to reduce this trend.

Nudge Foundation will conduct thorough studies in migration-prone districts and Gram panchayats, considering factors like climate and environment essential for livelihood solutions. The findings will guide future strategies. The initiative is further supported by suggestions from Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari on utilizing a cluster approach in high migration areas. The foundation's past work in West Bengal and Jharkhand offers valuable insights into effective interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

