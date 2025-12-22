Medical Negligence Sparks Uproar: Ganjam Hospital Sealed

The Ganjam district administration has sealed a private hospital after local residents protested the death of a 30-year-old man, which they attribute to medical negligence.

Officials have confirmed that around ten patients undergoing treatment at the hospital were transferred to the government-run MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

An expert team, led by Additional District Medical Officer Biswambara Behera, has been assigned to investigate further. The deceased, Bijay Pradhan, faced complications post-surgery and succumbed shortly after being transferred to the government hospital.

