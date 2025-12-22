Medical Negligence Sparks Uproar: Ganjam Hospital Sealed
The Ganjam district administration sealed a private hospital following protests over alleged medical negligence leading to a man's death. Patients were moved to a government hospital. An inquiry led by an expert team is underway to determine the cause of death amidst claims of wrong treatment and anesthesia overdose.
The Ganjam district administration has sealed a private hospital after local residents protested the death of a 30-year-old man, which they attribute to medical negligence.
Officials have confirmed that around ten patients undergoing treatment at the hospital were transferred to the government-run MKCG Medical College and Hospital.
An expert team, led by Additional District Medical Officer Biswambara Behera, has been assigned to investigate further. The deceased, Bijay Pradhan, faced complications post-surgery and succumbed shortly after being transferred to the government hospital.
