Medical Negligence Sparks Uproar: Ganjam Hospital Sealed

The Ganjam district administration sealed a private hospital following protests over alleged medical negligence leading to a man's death. Patients were moved to a government hospital. An inquiry led by an expert team is underway to determine the cause of death amidst claims of wrong treatment and anesthesia overdose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ganjam district administration has sealed a private hospital after local residents protested the death of a 30-year-old man, which they attribute to medical negligence.

Officials have confirmed that around ten patients undergoing treatment at the hospital were transferred to the government-run MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

An expert team, led by Additional District Medical Officer Biswambara Behera, has been assigned to investigate further. The deceased, Bijay Pradhan, faced complications post-surgery and succumbed shortly after being transferred to the government hospital.

