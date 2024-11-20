Left Menu

Delhi High Court Reserves Order on Alemla Jamir's Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court has reserved its decision on the bail plea of NSCN-IN leader Alemla Jamir, arrested in a 2019 terror-funding case. The Court is assessing evidence against Jamir, including alleged money transfers for terrorist activities, with charges already framed under UAPA and PMLA provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court reserved its decision regarding the bail plea of Alemla Jamir, a leader of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Issac Muivah (NSCN-IN) faction. Arrested in 2019, Jamir faces allegations of terror funding, a matter currently under investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). She appealed after the Special NIA Court dismissed her second bail application on May 31, 2024.

Presided over by Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur, the division bench took arguments from Advocate Kartik Venu, representing Jamir. Following the dismissal of her first bail plea on December 12, 2022, by the Special NIA Court, Jamir approached the High Court in July 2023, only to withdraw her appeal on December 14, 2023. Despite being granted liberty by the High Court, Jamir's second bail attempt faced rejection, with evidence pointing to the operation of a parallel government unaffiliated with any peace accord.

Key allegations include significant financial transfers by Jamir and others for NSCN (IM) terrorist activities, allegedly orchestrated by absconding figure Phungthing Shimrang. Arrested with Rs 72 lakh at IGI Airport in 2019, Jamir also faces charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) with a linked money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under PMLA. The High Court's decision remains pending as the matter advances in the judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

