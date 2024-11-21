Market Dynamics Amid Global Tensions and Record-breaking Bitcoin Surge
Global markets experienced mixed responses amid tensions between Russia and the West, with significant shifts in tech stocks and commodities. Notable movements included Nvidia's slight dip, a record high for Bitcoin, and fluctuating gold prices. Oil and currency shifts added to the financial landscape's complexity.
Global markets faced varied reactions on Wednesday, influenced by geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West. Key developments saw Bitcoin reaching a new record high, while the dollar rebounded after recent losses. Nvidia shares dropped slightly following its revenue forecast.
In the U.S., the S&P 500 remained unchanged, the Dow edged up, and the Nasdaq fell. Strong performances in healthcare, energy, and materials stocks contrasted with declines in consumer discretionary, financials, and technology sectors.
Investors turned to safe-haven assets like gold amidst geopolitical worries, with prices climbing for a third straight session. Oil prices dipped due to higher U.S. inventories, while the dollar gained against major currencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dollar Surges As Trump's Early Wins Spark Economic Uncertainty
Market Frenzy: U.S. Election Results Impact Stocks and Dollar
Dollar and Bitcoin Surge Amid Tight Election Race
Dollar Surges, Bitcoin Hits New High Amid Tight U.S. Election
Trump's Fiscal Policies Propel Dollar to New Heights, Squeeze Global Currencies