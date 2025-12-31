Debunking the Drone: Disputed Claims in Russia-Ukraine Tensions
Russia's defense ministry released footage claiming Ukraine attempted a drone attack on a presidential residence, a claim Kyiv denies. Western officials questioned the validity of Russia's allegations. The video features Russian military explanations and a local's account, but lacks verification of the actual event.
In a recent development, Russia's defense ministry presented video evidence purporting a Ukrainian drone attack on a presidential residence, which Kyiv steadfastly denies. The allegation was part of a briefing aimed at challenging Ukraine's denials regarding the purported incident.
The footage featured Major-General Alexander Romanenkov, who detailed the alleged launch of 91 drones from Ukraine's Sumy and Chernihiv regions, targeting President Vladimir Putin's residence in Novgorod. According to Romanenkov, the well-orchestrated attack was neutralized by Russian air defenses, with no injuries or damage reported.
Additional clips showed remnants of a downed Ukrainian Chaklun-V drone equipped with explosives. However, there were no concrete statements on the drone's intended target, and the video's authenticity remains unconfirmed by independent sources.
