Left Menu

Japan Unveils Massive 21.9 Trillion Yen Stimulus Package

Japan plans a fiscal stimulus package worth 21.9 trillion yen to combat rising prices, as reported by NHK. Including private sector funding, the total package is 39 trillion yen. The ruling coalition reached an agreement with the opposition, clearing major hurdles for approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 07:01 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 07:01 IST
Japan Unveils Massive 21.9 Trillion Yen Stimulus Package

The Japanese government is on the brink of approving a colossal 21.9 trillion yen stimulus package, public broadcaster NHK revealed on Thursday. The proposed fiscal intervention aims to address the economic challenges posed by rising inflation.

The comprehensive plan, which incorporates significant contributions from the private sector, will see a total spend of 39 trillion yen, with 13.9 trillion yen coming directly from the government's general account. Notification of such details came from NHK, although sources were not cited.

Progress over the package faced obstacles until Japan's ruling coalition successfully negotiated terms with a key opposition party. This breakthrough has enabled the advancement of the package aimed at alleviating the financial strain on households due to escalating prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024