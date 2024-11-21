Japan Unveils Massive 21.9 Trillion Yen Stimulus Package

The Japanese government is on the brink of approving a colossal 21.9 trillion yen stimulus package, public broadcaster NHK revealed on Thursday. The proposed fiscal intervention aims to address the economic challenges posed by rising inflation.

The comprehensive plan, which incorporates significant contributions from the private sector, will see a total spend of 39 trillion yen, with 13.9 trillion yen coming directly from the government's general account. Notification of such details came from NHK, although sources were not cited.

Progress over the package faced obstacles until Japan's ruling coalition successfully negotiated terms with a key opposition party. This breakthrough has enabled the advancement of the package aimed at alleviating the financial strain on households due to escalating prices.

