Indonesia's Ambitious Renewable Energy Shift
Indonesia aims to increase its renewable energy production to 42% by 2040, reducing coal dependence to 33%. Achieving this requires a $235 billion investment for 75 GW capacity renewable energy plants and extensive transmission infrastructure. The initiative marks a significant transition in the nation's energy strategy.
Indonesia has announced a bold plan to transform its energy landscape, targeting a 42% renewable energy production by 2040, according to Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto.
This initiative aims to cut reliance on coal-fired power to 33%, signifying a major shift in the country's energy strategy.
The plan demands a staggering $235 billion investment to develop renewable energy facilities capable of generating 75 gigawatts and constructing 70,000 kilometers of transmission lines, stated Airlangga in a recent announcement.
