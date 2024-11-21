Left Menu

Indonesia's Ambitious Renewable Energy Shift

Indonesia aims to increase its renewable energy production to 42% by 2040, reducing coal dependence to 33%. Achieving this requires a $235 billion investment for 75 GW capacity renewable energy plants and extensive transmission infrastructure. The initiative marks a significant transition in the nation's energy strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 21-11-2024 08:49 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 08:49 IST
Indonesia's Ambitious Renewable Energy Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia has announced a bold plan to transform its energy landscape, targeting a 42% renewable energy production by 2040, according to Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto.

This initiative aims to cut reliance on coal-fired power to 33%, signifying a major shift in the country's energy strategy.

The plan demands a staggering $235 billion investment to develop renewable energy facilities capable of generating 75 gigawatts and constructing 70,000 kilometers of transmission lines, stated Airlangga in a recent announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024