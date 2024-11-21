Indonesia's Ambitious Renewable Energy Shift

Indonesia has announced a bold plan to transform its energy landscape, targeting a 42% renewable energy production by 2040, according to Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto.

This initiative aims to cut reliance on coal-fired power to 33%, signifying a major shift in the country's energy strategy.

The plan demands a staggering $235 billion investment to develop renewable energy facilities capable of generating 75 gigawatts and constructing 70,000 kilometers of transmission lines, stated Airlangga in a recent announcement.

