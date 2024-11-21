Left Menu

Indonesia's Bold Shift: From Coal to Clean Energy by 2040

Indonesia, the world's top thermal coal exporter, plans to reduce coal usage to 33% and boost renewable energy to 42% by 2040, aiming for net zero emissions by 2050. Achieving this requires a $235 billion investment for building renewable energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 09:21 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 09:21 IST
Indonesia's Bold Shift: From Coal to Clean Energy by 2040
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant shift towards sustainable energy, Indonesia, known as the world's largest thermal coal exporter, has announced plans to drastically reduce its reliance on coal. By 2040, the nation aims to cut coal-fired power to 33% of its energy mix while ramping up renewable energy production to 42%.

This ambitious plan, outlined by President Prabowo Subianto, is part of Indonesia's strategy to decommission all coal and fossil fuel power plants within 15 years. The ultimate goal is to achieve net zero emissions before 2050, ten years ahead of the previously set target.

To realize this vision, Indonesia estimates a need for $235 billion in investment. This would fund the construction of renewable energy plants with a 75-gigawatt capacity and the development of 70,000 kilometers of transmission lines. Currently, Indonesia's installed power capacity exceeds 90 GW, with over half powered by coal and less than 15% by renewable sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024