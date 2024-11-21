Left Menu

Delhi's Struggle with Smog: Air Quality Shows Slight Improvement Amid Severe Pollution

Delhi's air quality, recently categorized as 'severe', has improved slightly to 'very poor'. Yet, many areas remain impacted, hindering daily activities. With health concerns escalating, citizens urge government intervention. Environmental conditions affect transportation, while official restrictions attempt to combat ongoing pollution issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 10:02 IST
Delhi's Struggle with Smog: Air Quality Shows Slight Improvement Amid Severe Pollution
Visuals from Kartavya Path (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After days of grappling with 'severe' and 'severe plus' air quality, Delhi experienced a marginal improvement on Thursday as pollution levels receded to the 'very poor' category. Despite this, a stubborn layer of smog continues to obscure visibility across several key districts, as indicated by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which registered an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 379 at 8 am.

The CPCB data revealed regional variations, noting AQI values at Chandani Chowk at 338, IGI Airport (T3) at 370, ITO at 355, and other significant sites like Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, RK Puram, and Okhla Phase 2 in the 'very poor' category. However, areas like Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, and Wazirpur report 'severe' pollution levels, noticeably affecting rail schedules with numerous delays and rescheduling.

Despite the prevailing conditions, Delhiites continue with their daily routines, showcased by visuals from Kartavya Path and Connaught Place, depicting locals and tourists navigating through the haze. Visitors expressed concern, echoing locals' calls for urgent government action to address health risks and disruptions to normal life. Authorities enforced the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV, instating measures like banning truck entry to mitigate the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

