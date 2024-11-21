Delhi's Struggle with Smog: Air Quality Shows Slight Improvement Amid Severe Pollution

After days of grappling with 'severe' and 'severe plus' air quality, Delhi experienced a marginal improvement on Thursday as pollution levels receded to the 'very poor' category. Despite this, a stubborn layer of smog continues to obscure visibility across several key districts, as indicated by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which registered an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 379 at 8 am.

The CPCB data revealed regional variations, noting AQI values at Chandani Chowk at 338, IGI Airport (T3) at 370, ITO at 355, and other significant sites like Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, RK Puram, and Okhla Phase 2 in the 'very poor' category. However, areas like Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, and Wazirpur report 'severe' pollution levels, noticeably affecting rail schedules with numerous delays and rescheduling.

Despite the prevailing conditions, Delhiites continue with their daily routines, showcased by visuals from Kartavya Path and Connaught Place, depicting locals and tourists navigating through the haze. Visitors expressed concern, echoing locals' calls for urgent government action to address health risks and disruptions to normal life. Authorities enforced the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV, instating measures like banning truck entry to mitigate the crisis.

