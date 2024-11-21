Indian Navy Day: Inspiring Future Generations with Stunning Displays
Over 10,000 students visited the Indian Navy Air Station in Visakhapatnam ahead of Navy Day, with displays and demonstrations aiming to inspire careers in armed forces. Celebrations continue with 'OpDemo2024' in Puri, showcasing maritime capabilities, attended by President Droupadi Murmu.
More than 10,000 students from various Visakhapatnam schools visited the Indian Navy Air Station as part of Navy Day celebrations. The event featured spectacular aerial performances, Quick Reaction Team, and Dog Squad demonstrations, along with fire-fighting skills, Medical Units, and CPR techniques, aiming to inspire young people to consider careers in the armed forces, the Eastern Naval Command stated in a social media post.
Navy Day is marked annually on December 4 to honor the Indian Navy's crucial role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, especially the success of 'Operation Trident'. The day pays homage to the sacrifice and bravery of navy personnel who defended the nation.
In a related development, the Indian Navy will showcase its maritime capabilities during 'Operational Demonstration (OpDemo2024)' at Blue Flag Beach in Puri on December 4. The event, featuring President Droupadi Murmu as chief guest, promises to display the Navy's diverse skills and reinforce maritime awareness among citizens, celebrating India's rich seafaring tradition.
The Indian Navy, collaborating with Odisha State Government and local bodies, is working to ensure smooth event execution. Viewing arrangements are being made to accommodate local audiences and tourists, with the event also being broadcast on national television and streamed online on the Indian Navy's YouTube channel to reach a wider audience.
