Demand for Probe Intensifies as Adani Faces Bribery Allegations

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram calls for a joint parliamentary investigation into serious bribery allegations against Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. He urges SEBI to clarify its stance and for the Indian government to issue a categorical statement. The accusations involve high-profile Indian executives charged with fraud by US authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 12:24 IST
Congress leader Karti Chidambaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating controversy, Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram has pressed the Indian government for a clear response to 'very serious' bribery and fraud allegations targeting Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. Chidambaram demands a joint parliamentary probe and urges the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to transparently present their findings, accusing them of dismissive handling of the matter.

Karti Chidambaram emphasized that these allegations should not be overlooked, referencing reports from the U.S. Justice Department and ACC, and underscored the necessity for a parliamentary report. He stated, 'First, there was the Hindenburg report, which was ignored, but with the U.S. government's involvement, this issue demands immediate attention and transparency.'

Compounding the matter, charges have been leveled in a five-count criminal indictment against Gautam Adani and other notable executives, implicating them in a multi-billion-dollar fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York disclosed. The indictment accuses these figures of manipulating securities and providing false information to investors and banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

