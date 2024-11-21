Russia-Ukraine Gas Dispute: Supply to Europe Unchanged Amid Tensions
Gazprom's natural gas exports to Europe via Ukraine remain consistent despite a dispute with Austria's OMV. The Kremlin-controlled company continues to send 42.4 million cubic meters daily, unaffected by the halted supply to OMV. Gas flow requests to Austria and the Czech Republic show slight decreases.
Gazprom's natural gas exports to Europe through Ukraine have remained stable, even amid a contractual disagreement with Austrian energy firm OMV, the Russian gas giant announced on Thursday.
The Kremlin-controlled company confirmed it dispatches 42.4 million cubic meters daily to Europe, unaffected by its suspended supply to OMV, which was halted on Saturday due to a contractual dispute, according to the Vienna-based company. Gazprom has yet to release a comment.
Uncertainty remains about the redirection of gas volumes intended for OMV. Data from transmission operator Eustream indicated stable flow requests to Austria from Slovakia, though at about 12% less than pre-November levels before the OMV supply halt. Flow nominations to the Czech Republic and Slovakia's internal movements also showed steadiness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gazprom
- Russia
- Ukraine
- OMV
- natural gas
- Europe
- energy
- supply
- Austria
- contractual dispute
ALSO READ
Taiwan-Britain Trade Talks: Boosting Green Energy and Global Engagement
Navigating the Gas Conundrum: Australia's Energy Transition Debate
Tessolve's Strategic European Expansion through Dream Chip Acquisition
European Leaders' Mixed Reactions as Trump Claims Victory
European Markets React to U.S. Election Upset