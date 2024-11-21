Russia-Ukraine Gas Dispute: Supply to Europe Unchanged Amid Tensions

Gazprom's natural gas exports to Europe through Ukraine have remained stable, even amid a contractual disagreement with Austrian energy firm OMV, the Russian gas giant announced on Thursday.

The Kremlin-controlled company confirmed it dispatches 42.4 million cubic meters daily to Europe, unaffected by its suspended supply to OMV, which was halted on Saturday due to a contractual dispute, according to the Vienna-based company. Gazprom has yet to release a comment.

Uncertainty remains about the redirection of gas volumes intended for OMV. Data from transmission operator Eustream indicated stable flow requests to Austria from Slovakia, though at about 12% less than pre-November levels before the OMV supply halt. Flow nominations to the Czech Republic and Slovakia's internal movements also showed steadiness.

