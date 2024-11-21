Foiled Robbery: Panic Grips Delhi as Youths Open Fire at Spare Parts Shop

A robbery attempt at a spare parts shop near Ghonda Chowk in Delhi escalated into gunfire, creating panic among locals. According to the Delhi Police, the incident took place on the evening of November 20, when two youths attempted to rob the shop owned by 67-year-old Jitender Gupta.

The robbery was foiled, prompting one of the youths to fire a shot in the air before escaping. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but a case under the Arms Act was filed. Gupta, a shopkeeper for 11 years, said the robbers initially enquired about spare parts for sewing machines.

A third accomplice later tried to trap Gupta and his wife by closing the shop shutters, but a neighboring shopkeeper intervened. The police recovered a fired cartridge and initiated an investigation under multiple sections. Meanwhile, in a separate case, Delhi Police successfully rescued a kidnapped infant and arrested suspects on a train in UP.

(With inputs from agencies.)