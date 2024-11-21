Left Menu

Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Adani Arrest Demands

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for demanding Gautam Adani's arrest, accusing him of having 'Adani phobia.' Gandhi alleged Adani broke laws and should be investigated, while the Adani Group denied bribery charges by US authorities as baseless, and legal recourse is planned.

Updated: 21-11-2024 21:14 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday lashed out at Congress's Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, for his demands regarding the arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani. Singh accused Gandhi of suffering from an 'Adani phobia' and claimed that the Congress leader only speaks from prepared statements handed to him. Singh remarked, 'Rahul Gandhi reads what he is given on paper. They abused PM Modi and later apologized. He is simply regurgitating written lines,' Singh told ANI in Kolkata.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, a Congress Lok Sabha MP, called for Adani's arrest, asserting that the Adani Group Chairman has clearly violated both American and Indian laws. Gandhi stated, 'Wherever there is corruption, investigation should happen, but it needs to start with Adani. Without his arrest, there's no credibility. Investigate him, eventually linking to PM Modi because BJP's funding structure is in Adani's control. Adani has hijacked the country, gripping India tightly.'

The Adani Group, on its part, categorically denied the bribery allegations put forth by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission as unfounded. An official spokesperson from the Adani Group conveyed in a statement that all legal avenues would be pursued, emphasizing, 'The charges in the indictment are just allegations for now; defendants are deemed innocent until proven guilty.' US prosecutors have charged Gautam Adani and others in relation with an alleged bribery case connected to a Solar Energy contract, involving a criminal indictment unsealed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

