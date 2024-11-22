Left Menu

Odisha's 'Subhadra Yojana' Phase Three to Empower Over 20 Lakh Women

Odisha is set to launch the third phase of the 'Subhadra Yojana' on November 24 in Sundargarh district, benefitting more than 20 lakh women. The cash transfer scheme aims to include over one crore women by December. Eligible beneficiaries will receive Rs 50,000 over five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 09:49 IST
Odisha's 'Subhadra Yojana' Phase Three to Empower Over 20 Lakh Women
Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Odisha government is poised to launch the third phase of its ambitious 'Subhadra Yojana' cash transfer scheme on Sunday, November 24, targeting more than 20 lakh women in Sundargarh district. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, speaking on Thursday, confirmed this major rollout.

'We will launch the third phase of Subhadra Yojana on the 24th November in Sundargarh. With this phase, we aim to include over one crore women in the Subhadra Yojana by December,' Parida stated.

This women-centric initiative, inaugurated earlier this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhubaneswar, plans to provide Rs 50,000 over five years to eligible women aged 21 to 60. The funds will be distributed annually in two installments directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts. Additionally, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo addressed the media on exit polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, asserting the NDA's capability to provide stable governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

