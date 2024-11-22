Odisha's 'Subhadra Yojana' Phase Three to Empower Over 20 Lakh Women

The Odisha government is poised to launch the third phase of its ambitious 'Subhadra Yojana' cash transfer scheme on Sunday, November 24, targeting more than 20 lakh women in Sundargarh district. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, speaking on Thursday, confirmed this major rollout.

'We will launch the third phase of Subhadra Yojana on the 24th November in Sundargarh. With this phase, we aim to include over one crore women in the Subhadra Yojana by December,' Parida stated.

This women-centric initiative, inaugurated earlier this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhubaneswar, plans to provide Rs 50,000 over five years to eligible women aged 21 to 60. The funds will be distributed annually in two installments directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts. Additionally, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo addressed the media on exit polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, asserting the NDA's capability to provide stable governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)