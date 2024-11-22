Left Menu

Uttarakhand Shines with National Fisheries Award

Uttarakhand was recognized as the Best State in Himalayan fisheries development by the NFDB. Initiatives like trout farming and aquapark projects earned this accolade, celebrated on World Fisheries Day. The award highlights the state's focus on sustainability and farmer empowerment in the region.

Updated: 22-11-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 09:53 IST
Uttarakhand recieves Best State Award in fisheries development. (Photo/ X @ukcmo). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Uttarakhand was lauded by the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) in Hyderabad as the top state for fisheries development in the Himalayan and North-Eastern regions. The accolade recognizes the state's remarkable innovations and progress on World Fisheries Day, November 21.

The prestigious award was received by Uttarakhand's Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, BVRC Purushottam, from Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy, Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh. During the ceremony in New Delhi, the state was celebrated for milestones including the 'Trout Farming Expansion,' which has seen the creation of over 1,400 trout raceways statewide. Infrastructural advancements include a state-level aquapark and a wholesale fish market in Udham Singh Nagar, part of the Matsya Sampada Yojana, which significantly boosts opportunities for fish farmers.

Moreover, Uttarakhand has brokered crucial market linkages, exemplified by an agreement between local fish farmers' groups and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police for fish supply, ensuring reliable market access and improved incomes for farmers. These strides represent Uttarakhand's focused endeavors to empower fish farmers, encourage sustainable aquaculture, and diversify livelihoods within the Himalayan region. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the Fisheries Department and fish farmers, acknowledging their dedication to farmer empowerment and sustainable development through various initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

