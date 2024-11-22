Left Menu

Assam Rifles Strike Hard: Major Drug Busts in Mizoram

In joint operations with Mizoram's Anti-Narcotics Squad, Assam Rifles seized heroin and methamphetamine worth crores and apprehended individuals transporting these drugs. These operations demonstrate the continued efforts to curb drug smuggling and protect the region's borders from narcotics threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 09:53 IST
Assam Rifles Strike Hard: Major Drug Busts in Mizoram
Assam Rifles (Photo/X @ official_dgar). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Squad of Mizoram, successfully seized a substantial quantity of heroin in Aizawl. According to an official statement, two operations carried out on November 20 led to the recovery of 107 grams of heroin valued at Rs 74.90 lakh, culminating in the arrest of three suspects. The operations were conducted in the Dawrpui and Thuampui areas, with apprehended individuals identified as Lalpeksanga, 29, and Lalfamkima, 22, both from Dawrpui, Aizawl, and Lalchawisangi, 35, from Champhai, Mizoram.

Based on precise intelligence, the Assam Rifles and the Anti-Narcotics Squad launched two coordinated raids. The confiscated contraband was concealed in a transparent polythene bag. Following the successful bust, the seized drugs and the suspects were transferred to the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department for further legal action. Previously, the Assam Rifles had also intercepted a significant haul of methamphetamine and heroin in Zokhawthar, worth an estimated Rs 85.95 crore, as stated by officials on Wednesday.

During the November 20 operations, Assam Rifles confiscated 28.520 kg of methamphetamine and 52 grams of Heroin No 4, affirming their commitment to combating drug smuggling. The operation was sparked by credible intelligence of a suspicious consignment crossing the Tiau River. Although the traffickers fled across the Myanmar border, the joint team secured the contraband. Additionally, a male and a female suspect from Myanmar were captured with heroin, riding a Kenbo Bike. All seized items have been handed over to the respective police department for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

