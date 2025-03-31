Left Menu

International Drug Syndicate Bust: Heroin Seized, Smuggler Arrested

The Punjab Police arrested Harshpreet Singh for smuggling 15 kg of heroin linked to Pakistan and US-based syndicates. Authorities also seized a scooter used in drug transport. Further investigations aim to expose the full network, suggesting more arrests and recoveries are forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:17 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police have successfully apprehended a drug smuggler connected to international syndicates extending from Pakistan to the United States, confiscating 15 kilogrammes of heroin in the process.

The detainee, identified as Harshpreet Singh from Roranwala in Amritsar, was captured following intelligence-led operations. Officials also confiscated a two-wheeler allegedly used for drug transportation. This arrest follows a recent crackdown on a drug trafficking ring by Tarn Taran Police, who seized six kilogrammes of heroin and detained two individuals.

Investigations reveal the drug consignment's connection to a US-operating network managed by Gurnam Kallowal and a Pakistan-based trafficker known as Pahalwan, who utilized drones for cross-border deliveries. Tarn Taran police continue probing the syndicate's logistics, with more arrests anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

