Trichy Kiliyur Lake Pushed for Bird Sanctuary Status Amid Growing Migratory Bird Population

With a significant influx of migratory birds, the Trichy Kiliyur Lake has become a focal point for local environmental conservation efforts. Students from Bishop Heber College are actively urging the state government to declare the site as a bird sanctuary, emphasizing its role in sustaining over 160 species of birds, including 70 migratory types.

Dr. A Relton, a naturalist, highlighted the region's unique avian potential, supported by both wetland and dryland ecosystems. The lake, fed by the River Cauvery, presents an ideal breeding ground for numerous bird species, and its protection could enhance year-round ecological preservation, allowing resident bird populations to flourish.

Dr. R Carlton, from the Department of Environmental Sciences, noted the economic benefits of establishing a sanctuary. Migratory birds, such as pelicans, regularly visit from November to January, drawing attention to the lake's importance. Advocates believe that formal recognition and protection would deter illegal activities and support the local economy.

Trichy's advantageous climate attracts thousands of migratory birds each year, offering a sanctuary amidst its temperate winters and minimal precipitation. Kiliyur Lake's rich resources make it a prime spot for bird roosting and foraging, underscoring its potential as a designated sanctuary.

Kiliyur Lake stands out as a significant ecological hub, drawing roughly 25,000 birds annually from diverse global locations including Europe, Asia, and Siberia. Recognized as one of India's critical Bird and Biodiversity Areas, its continued preservation is vital in maintaining migratory bird populations and sustaining biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)