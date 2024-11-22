$15M Safety Initiative to Equip Auckland Buses with Driver Protection Screens by 2026

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has announced that Auckland’s bus fleet will receive significant safety upgrades, with driver protection screens installed in approximately 1,100 buses—80% of the fleet—by 2026. The initiative, funded through a $15 million allocation in Budget 2024, aims to create safer working conditions for bus drivers while ensuring smooth and secure public transport services.

Protecting Drivers and Passengers

“Bus drivers play a vital role in our communities, and this initiative reflects the Government’s commitment to improving their safety at work,” Minister Brown said. “Safety screens will provide essential protection, helping to reduce risks for drivers who work closely with the public every day.”

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA), tasked with administering the funding, recently approved the first round of bids from Public Transport Authorities (PTAs) in Auckland, Greater Wellington, Nelson-Tasman, and Hawke’s Bay.

The Auckland allocation will fund the retrofitting of full-length driver screens in most of the city’s buses, creating a safer work environment and ensuring uninterrupted public transport operations.

Additional Safety and Comfort Measures

Beyond driver screens, NZTA is also evaluating further improvements, including:

Driver toilet facilities: Essential amenities to enhance working conditions for drivers.

On-board live CCTV trial: A pilot project for 30 buses that will inform a wider rollout of cameras across Auckland’s fleet to improve security for drivers and passengers alike.

“These additional measures will complement the driver screens and bolster overall safety on Auckland’s public transport network,” Minister Brown added.

A Broader Commitment to Public Transport Safety

The initiative is part of a broader government strategy to enhance public transport services and infrastructure nationwide. The rollout of driver screens and other safety measures is expected to extend to other regions, with funding bids from Wellington, Nelson-Tasman, and Hawke’s Bay currently under review.

Minister Brown emphasized the importance of swift action:“I look forward to seeing these safety upgrades implemented promptly and to confirming additional funding bids as agreements are finalized.”

Timeline and Future Developments

The protection screens for Auckland Transport buses are set to be fully installed by 2026, aligning with the Government’s timeline for delivering improved safety infrastructure. Meanwhile, the results of the CCTV trial will guide decisions on further enhancements to public transport safety measures in Auckland and potentially nationwide.

A Safer Future for Public Transport

These upgrades underline the Government’s dedication to supporting New Zealand’s public transport workforce and fostering a safer, more efficient transit system for all.